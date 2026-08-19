Baltimore County breaks ground on first-ever public splash pad

OWINGS MILLS — Baltimore County leaders gathered Wednesday at Northwest Regional Park to celebrate the groundbreaking of what will become the county's first public splash pad.

County officials, elected leaders, and community members took part in a ceremonial shovel-turning at the Owings Mills park, where construction is already underway on the $6.4 million project.

The splash pad will feature approximately 2,700 square feet of sports-themed water play elements and will be built alongside the park's Ravens-themed playground. Plans also include a new comfort station with restrooms and changing facilities.

Acting Recreation and Parks Director Bryan Sheppard called the project a major milestone for the department and said it reflects growing interest in aquatic recreation across Baltimore County.

"We're breaking ground on a splash pad, the first that Recreation and Parks will have in our arsenal," Shepherd said. "We know that aquatics interest is growing in this county."

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said the project represents an investment in families and outdoor recreation opportunities for residents.

"Residents across Baltimore County deserve more opportunities to play in their own communities," Klausmeier said. "This splash pad is another investment for the neighbors who make Baltimore County such a special place to call home."

The county received $2 million in grant funding for the project through Maryland's Program Open Space, with local and state officials crediting a partnership between Baltimore County and state leaders for helping move the project forward.

State Sen. Benjamin Brooks said the splash pad will provide a free, accessible place for people to cool off, especially as it seemingly gets hotter every year.

"As we face increasingly hot summers, spaces like this are no longer just amenities, they are essential to our community health infrastructure," Brooks said.

Baltimore County Council member (and Democratic candidate for County Executive) Julian Jones said the attraction is expected to become another destination for families visiting Northwest Regional Park.

"This splash pad isn't just a splash pad," Jones said. "This is going to be a place where children will come and smile and laugh and have fun."

County officials estimate construction will take about a year and a half, weather permitting. The splash pad is expected to open in 2028.

This is the latest effort to increase water play options in Baltimore County. It is also taking over the Dundalk and Randallstown Swim Centers.