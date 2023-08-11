Baltimore County breaks ground at new Sparrows Point Park

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Children at play.

It may seem simple enough, but not here in Southeast Baltimore County.

“We travel really far,” said Edgemere Sparrows Point Rec Council President Laura Ray, “We go to Harford County. We go to Anne Arundel County a lot. It’s hard to find fields, especially turf fields, and we have a lot of kids. We have a big program.”

But the search will soon be over.

On Friday, the county broke some new ground, unveiling plans for a 10-thousand-square-foot nautical-themed playground, a community center and more in a new Sparrows Point Park.

“Not only are we having an incredible destination accessible playground,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, “We’re going to also have walking paths. We’re going to have two indoor fields and courts. We’re going to have the LED synthetic turf field outside, kayak launch, fishing pier. This is really going to be a gem.”

Tradepoint Atlantic came up with a 22-acre site along Wharf Road, and the county has already secured more than $10 million in grant money for the project.

The total cost could reach $25 million to transform the donated industrial land once owned by Bethlehem Steel into a 21st-century park.

“My father and grandfather retired from this mill,” said Recreation & Parks Director Bob Smith, “The mill was a presence in this region. It represented identity, history and community here.”

Three things, which will now come together in this vast recreational destination of the future that’s scheduled for completion by the end of next year.

“This is huge. I’ve lived in this community for 40 years. We’ve never had anything like this,” said Ray, “If you want to change the world, you invest in children. That’s where you invest and so this is huge for us."