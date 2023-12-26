Baltimore County awarded $3.5 million in federal funding to enhance road safety

Making the roads safer for travelers in Baltimore County is now one step closer to being achieved.

On Tuesday the Baltimore County Department of Public Works announced that Baltimore County has been awarded $3.5 million in federal funding through the Safe Streets for All program to enhance road safety and infrastructure.

The county will use these funds to conduct road safety audits for 17 corridors throughout the county.

Their hoping these funds will support their ongoing efforts to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

"Investing in our roadways is not just about improving infrastructure, but prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our residents and communities," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "We are grateful to our federal and state partners for supporting these critical planning projects and helping to ensure Baltimore County’s roads are safe for years to come."

Officials say the initiatives will play a crucial role in identifying and mitigating potential road hazards.