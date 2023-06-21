Baltimore County announces new program that offers clothing recycling services

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County announced a new textile recycling partnership that offers free clothing recycling services to residents.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation, Bureau of Solid Waste Management has partnered with Helpsy, a corporation that extends the useful life of secondhand clothing.

Residents are now able to recycle clothing, shoes, backpacks, sheets, towels blankets, curtains, throw rugs and other items in Helpsy clothing collection containers located at any of the County's drop-off facilities.

Items must be clean, dry, odorless and bagged.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest-growing waste stream in the United States, occupying nearly 5% of all landfill space.

For more information about the County's recycling programs and Helpsy's municipal partnership, contact the Bureau of Solid Waste Management at 410-887-2000 or click here.