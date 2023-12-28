Baltimore County announces grants to support organizations serving residents

Applications for the Baltimore County Commission on Arts and Sciences' Fiscal Year 2024 are now open, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Thursday.

The grants, worth up to $9,500, are available to organizations in and near Baltimore County that serve residents.

Eligible projects include:

Festivals;

Film screenings;

Exhibitions: art, performances, lectures, classes and workshops;

Poetry readings;

Dance or theatrical performances or workshops; and

Musical concert series (classical, folk, popular).

If the event is virtual, the event organizer must be located in Baltimore County. If the event is live, it must take place in Baltimore County , and any organization in the state can apply.

The deadline is to apply is February 2 at 4:00 p.m.