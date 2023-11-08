Baltimore County announces grant program to help local organizations

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Help is on the way for neighborhood and community-based organizations in Baltimore County.

The Department of Planning has announced a new Community Improvement Grants program which will help these organizations implement capital projects.

Funds are available for these projects in areas throughout Baltimore County that are designed to benefit the community.

This includes:



Commercial district directory kiosks, building improvements, benches, security cameras, bike racks, signage or planters

Community gardens

Electric vehicle charging stations accessible to all community users

Improvements to community-owned property and buildings

Murals and other public art

Neighborhood gateway and wayfinding signage

Pedestrian or bicycle trail creation or enhancements

Playground, pocket-park or park enhancements

Organizations interested in applying for the program should click here.

All projects should benefit the overall community and be completed within two years of grant award.

Applicants must have a 501(c)(3), (c)(4), (c)(6), or (c)(7) designation and be in good standing with the State of Maryland.

For more information on the program, click here.