Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County announces grant program to help local organizations

Baltimore County
Baltimore County<br/>
Baltimore County<br/>
Baltimore County
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 12:34:01-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Help is on the way for neighborhood and community-based organizations in Baltimore County.

The Department of Planning has announced a new Community Improvement Grants program which will help these organizations implement capital projects.

Funds are available for these projects in areas throughout Baltimore County that are designed to benefit the community.

This includes:

  • Commercial district directory kiosks, building improvements, benches, security cameras, bike racks, signage or planters
  • Community gardens
  • Electric vehicle charging stations accessible to all community users
  • Improvements to community-owned property and buildings
  • Murals and other public art
  • Neighborhood gateway and wayfinding signage
  • Pedestrian or bicycle trail creation or enhancements
  • Playground, pocket-park or park enhancements

Organizations interested in applying for the program should click here.

All projects should benefit the overall community and be completed within two years of grant award.

Applicants must have a 501(c)(3), (c)(4), (c)(6), or (c)(7) designation and be in good standing with the State of Maryland.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices