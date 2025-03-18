Balt. Co. Schools announces finalists for Teacher, Principal, & Assistant Principal of the Year

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Who's the best teacher, principal, and assistant principal in all of Baltimore County?

The Baltimore region's biggest school system has just announced this year's finalists for the top seed.

The winners won't be crowned until April 23, at a special "Champions for Children" gala at Towson's George Washington Carver Center.

The three finalists for Teacher of the Year - chosen from 155 nominees - are:



Brittany Kolb, a Preschool/PreKindergarten special education teacher at Ridge Ruxton School and the BCPS Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Brittany Jakubowski, a Grades 6 and 8 English language arts and reading teacher at Catonsville Middle School and the BCPS Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Nathaniel Eugene, an algebra teacher at Parkville High School and the BCPS High School Teacher of the Year.

There were also 883 nominations for Principal of the Year, leading to these three finalists:

Scott Conway of Hampton Elementary School, the BCPS Elementary School Principal of the Year.

Amanda Shanks of Dumbarton Middle School, the BCPS Middle School Principal of the Year.

Kieran O’Connell of Franklin High School, the BCPS High School Principal of the Year.

The finalists for Assistant Principal of the Year (with 624 nominations) are:

Sheila Luechtefeld of Pikesville Middle School, the BCPS Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year.

Angela Berry of New Town High School, the BCPS High School Assistant Principal of the Year.

Amber Cook of Elmwood Elementary School, the BCPS Elementary School Assistant Principal of the Year.

Good luck, everyone!

