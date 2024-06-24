Baltimore County Animal Services seized 101 animals from a home in Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Animal Services is looking for adopters and fosters after receiving an influx of animals.

Earlier this week they, along with the Baltimore County Police Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department, removed 101 animals from a home in Essex, including rabbits, puppies, guinea pigs, hamsters, parakeets, cats, fish, and dogs.

“While these new intake animals are not available for adoption, many animals that were already at the BCAS facility are available,” said Carrie McCloskey, Chief of the Division of Animal Services.

They are encouraging people to adopt or foster animals in the shelter to ease overcrowding.

BCAS offers various support and promotions to help move animals out of the shelter and into homes. This includes low-cost spay and neuter services, gift card giveaways and waived adoption fees.

For more information on adopting or fostering click here or call 410-887-PAWS (7297).