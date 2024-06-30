Watch Now
Baltimore County Animal Services offers free microchipping leading up to Independence Day

Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 30, 2024

BALTIMORE COUNTY — With the Fourth of July coming around the corner, Baltimore County Animal Services is offering free microchipping for your furry friends leading up to the holiday.

The offer is valid from now until July 3rd and is only offered at their Baldwin location on Manor Road.

The department says they accept walk-ins from Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, appointments are required on Saturday and Sunday.

To schedule an appointment, call (410) 887-7297.

For more information, click here.

