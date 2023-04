BALTIMORE — Today the Baltimore Country Club will host the first ever Howard University women’s invitational.

It's a two day tournament that will include ten women’s golf teams from multiple universities.



Howard

Lehigh

Bucknell

Bryant

Merrimack

Delaware State

Georgetown

Mount Saint Mary’s

Fairleigh Dickinson

Long Island University

Today and tomorrows tournament will start at 9 a.m.

you can get live updates on the tournament by clicking here.