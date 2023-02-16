Baltimore Councilman proposes abolishing Board of Estimates following BGE conduit "debacle"

BALTIMORE — Wednesday's Board of Estimates vote giving BGE more control over Baltimore City's underground conduit system has one councilman calling for the committee to be abolished.

Zeke Cohen says he plans to introduce a bill that would authorize a task force that could recommend democratizing or abolishing the Board of Estimates.

The proposal comes one day after Council President Nick Mosby and City Comptroller Bill Henry skipped out on a vote in hopes of preventing the BGE agreement from going through.

Mayor Brandon Scott played an instrumental role in ushering in the deal, which keeps the conduit under City ownership.

“A former Council President once wisely warned us of this bad outcome while leading the fight to democratize the Board of Estimates,” says Cohen. “That Council President was Brandon Scott. The debacle over the BGE conduit deal is a brutal indictment of our Strong Mayor system of government in Baltimore."

Prior to the board approving the BGE agreement, some had been worried Scott was in talks of selling the conduit.

Now that concern has moved onto whether or not the deal gives BGE too much power.

That's Mosby and Henry's reason for skipping out on the vote.

"The proposed underground conduit system agreement with BGE, which we believe allows BGE to reduce its fee structure and receive complete control of capital improvements, warrants time for public discussion and a thorough explanation as to the full impact this will have on the people of Baltimore now and in the future," Mosby and Henry said in a joint statement.

Scott meanwhile says it's a good deal for the City, as it will bring millions in fees paid by BGE.

"When I was elected Mayor, I made a commitment to always do what is in the best interests of the residents of this City," said Scott following the vote.