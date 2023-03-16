Baltimore correctional officer charged for smuggling drugs in Central Booking

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore correctional officer has been charged after smuggling controlled dangerous substances and contraband in the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Center.

The officer, Sunhild Priedt, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of contraband with the intent to deliver to detainees.

According to charging documents, Priedt was seen acting suspicious by Dietary Supervisor Jenine Dyer.

Dyer was supervising staff and detainees at the time when she saw Priedt grab a brown paper bag from her handbag and hide it under her sweater.

Docs say Priedt was working overtime in the dietary section when this incident occurred.

Dyer went on to notify a sergeant and they continued to watch as Priedt removed a brown paper bag from the prep area and placed it in a condiment basket.

She was then seen placing the contents into a trash can.

After Priedt left the area, Dyer grabbed the bag and took it to the captain's office. The bag contained illegal drugs and contraband.

Charging documents reveal officers confiscated 104 grams of loose tobacco, 55 grams of marijuana, and 182 Buprenorphine strips.

Investigators also searched Priedt's car as it was parked on state property.

After a search, they found six bundles of Newport cigarettes, a butterfly knife, two iPhones, two packs of rolling paper, suspected inmate letters, and finger cots, which officials say are used to hide contraband.

WMAR-2 News has reached to Priedt's attorney Roland Brown for a statement, but so far there hasn't been a response.

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Mark Vernarelli, gave us the following statement: