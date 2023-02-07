Watch Now
Baltimore community turns pandemic closure into a win

The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
When the Bank of America on S. Hanover St. in Baltimore closed during the pandemic, the Brooklyn and Curtis Bay communities went to work.

Instead of letting it sit vacant, they started a petition and got hard at work negotiating. After 350 signatures, Bank of America agreed to donate the building back to the community.

Community groups announced today they're using the space to do more of the work that got them there, with the Greater Baybrook alliance opening a permanent office to help plan more neighborhood projects.

The rest of the space will be used for a new local business.

