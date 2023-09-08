Baltimore Comic-Con returns to Convention Center this weekend

BALTIMORE — From Marvel and DC to Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, whatever you're a fan of, you're sure to find it here.

Baltimore Comic-Con is back at the Convention Center this weekend.

If you've never been, one of the managers of Annapolis' Third Eye Comics explains it best.

"It brings the fandom, all your different nerdisms and all your loves into one place where its all just happiness. Everyone here is all about just appreciating what they're doing, having fun and doing what they love so its nothing but kindness and love spreading around the whole building so how can you be upset about that," Jacob Ledoux, manager of Third Eye Comics said.

Several big names will be also there, including voice actors Chris Sarandon and Ken Page.

They voice Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie from Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Samantha Alleyne from Star Wars and Matthew Lewis from Harry Potter will also make an appearance.

Comic-Con runs through Sunday.