Baltimore comedian, Reggie Carroll, murdered in Mississippi

File: Crime scene tape
The Baltimore entertainment community is mourning the loss of comedian Reggie Carroll.

According to the Southaven Police Department, in Mississippi, Carroll was found shot in a residential community on August 20.

First responders tried saving Carroll, but he died from his injuries.

One person is in custody, charged with Carroll's murder.

Mobtown Comedy, in Baltimore, posted a tribute to Carroll on their Instagram page, remembering him as a comedian who supported them early on.

Reggie Carroll was 52.

