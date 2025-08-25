Baltimore comedian, Reggie Carroll, murdered in Mississippi

The Baltimore entertainment community is mourning the loss of comedian Reggie Carroll.

According to the Southaven Police Department, in Mississippi, Carroll was found shot in a residential community on August 20.

First responders tried saving Carroll, but he died from his injuries.

One person is in custody, charged with Carroll's murder.

Southaven PD FB Page

Mobtown Comedy, in Baltimore, posted a tribute to Carroll on their Instagram page, remembering him as a comedian who supported them early on.

Reggie Carroll was 52.

