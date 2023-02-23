Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter renewal up for school board vote

BALTIMORE — The future of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is expected to be decided Thursday.

The Baltimore Board of School Commissioners will vote on whether to renew the school's charter or if will have to close.

Time is running out on the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys' charter agreement, but Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises says the school’s operator first needs to improve its management of the school.

Dr. Santelises presented her recommendations for the changes needed to the Baltimore Board of School Commissioners on February 14.

February 16, administrators for the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys presented their case to the board.

The school's focus has been to set students between 4th and 8th grade up for the future, but the future of the school itself is now in doubt.

Baltimore city public schools sent the charter school's operator several notices questioning the way it runs the school.

Santelises said there are several concerns including mismanagement of grant funds and data entered incorrectly, as well as academic issues such as improper protocol for suspending a student. These problems could put their renewal for a new charter in jeopardy.

"Citations by the state, service of student with disabilities, access to coursework are not clerical errors. and they are those this board, knows through experience, actually have severe consequences," Santelises said.

Parent Veronica Washington said "I think we need to renew this charter. I’ve seen so much growth from my son over the last year. We’ve had a difficult time, and coming into this school community, he’s been welcomed with open arms."

Despite the criticism, school leadership says they're grateful for the CEO’s words as they wait to find out the school's fate. Meanwhile, 325 students attend Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, which means there are hundreds of families also waiting to hear the outcome of today's vote by the Baltimore city Board of School Commissioners.

