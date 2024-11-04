Baltimore Co. Fire Department swears in first-ever African American Fire Chief

TOWSON, Md. — There's a new Fire Chief in town and he's already making history.

Baltimore County Fire swore in Joseph Dixon, Sr. as its first African American Chief.

The Maryland native began his career in Howard County and brings over 30 years of firefighting and emergency response experience to the job.

He says he'll use that experience to keep the department to the highest standards.

"To career, uniform, and civilian and volunteer personnel that make up Baltimore County Fire Department, we are in this together and we will excel together. Our standard will be the standard. There are no shortcuts to excellence and accountability of the must," said Fire Chief Dixon.

Dixon replaces interim chief Scott Ebbert, who's served since July of this year.