Baltimore Co. Executive Olszewski announces plan to replace 175 basketball hoops

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced his plan to replace aging basketball equipment are more than 175 outdoor sites across Baltimore County.

The project will involve county officials replacing outdated equipment, which some were put in place over 40 years ago. Courts in the county will receive new poles, new backboards, and rims at 168 county-managed basketball courts and 10 recreation activity centers, formerly known as PAL.

“We are fully committed to expanding recreational opportunities across our great county and that means doing more to modernize our aging equipment,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “By the end of this project, every court the County maintains will provide the modern basketball hoops residents deserve so that every community has a modern, local space to visit, play, and enjoy.”

“We are happy to support the County Executive and Recreation and Parks’ efforts to replace the old and outdated basketball hoop systems around the County, said Baltimore County Property Manager Debra Shindle. “Not only will every community now have safe outdoor basketball systems, this forward-thinking investment will save the County money and time as well as make maintenance efforts more efficient and economical moving forward.”

The basketball system replacement project, which is supported by $500,000 in federal ARPA funds, is set to be completed by the fall of 2023.