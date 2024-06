BALTIMORE — A Verizon outage is currently affecting communication with Baltimore City services.

According to comptroller Bill Henry, there is in issue with inbound calls for services including 311, police, fire, city operators, and all city agencies.

Despite the outage, 911 remains functional for emergency calls.

Residents are encouraged to use the BALT311 app or visit here to submit service requests.

Verizon was dispatched to fix the outage and is currently working to fix the issue.