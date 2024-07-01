Baltimore City Schools' summer food program kicks off in Greektown

BALTIMORE — The Str/Eats Café is outside for another summer, as summer classes and camps began today in Baltimore City Schools.

Ninth grader Jessica Carter picked up lunch at the food truck.

“It’s a mild chicken patty, um an orange, celery sticks and ranch, and cowboy bread.”

The meal is free, thanks to Baltimore City Schools’ summer meal program.

“It looks good,” she says. “Pretty standard.”

Carter stopped at the food truck on her way to a fine arts camp at John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School in Greektown in East Baltimore. It’s one of two schools where the food truck will be this summer. Shelonda Howze is an assistant principal here and says her students love it.

“They were just ranting and raving about how great it tastes, and how it tastes even better than the food served in the cafeteria,” Howze says.

Children and adults can get breakfast and lunch at the food truck. No ID needed, and the only question asked on this day was…

“Spicy or mild?”

“I think it is so essential to our families that they have the opportunity to get free breakfast and free lunch,” Howze says. “Many of our students come to school early every single day to get meals from our cafeteria.”