Baltimore City schools has a new chief of school police

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Schools announce Jeffrey Shorter as the new Chief of City School Police effective August 26.

Shorter served with the Baltimore Police Department for 28 years as program director and commanded two patrol districts.

Baltimore City Public Schools

His responsibilities now include ensuring students and staff have safe secure learning environments.

This hire comes after a nationwide search that lasted more than six months and included inputs from students, district staff, local community, civic leaders and school police officers.

“Our ideal police chief is a proven leader who combines policing expertise with the ability to work with the community and build and maintain relationships critical to keeping our schools and offices safe. After reviewing a wide range of candidates, we are confident Jeffery Shorter is up to the task,” said Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer of Baltimore City Public Schools.

Shorter has a Master’s and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Coppin State University.