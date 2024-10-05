Baltimore City schools English teacher named 2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City educator has been named the 2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Kat Locke-Jones, a seventh-grade English teacher at Hampstead Hill Academy, was awarded the honor Friday night at the 34 annual Teacher of the Year Gala.

The Teacher of the Year is chosen by a panel representing principals, educators, students, families and the business community.

“Kat Locke-Jones has demonstrated her skill as an educator in the classroom and her passion for helping the community through her mental health nonprofit,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “She is a shining example of the excellent educators who invest their time and expertise in our students each day. We are so proud that she’s representing our great state this year.”

With a win at the state level, Locke-Jones will now compete for the honor at the national level in April 2025.

During that time she will serve as a speaker and advisor and join other state winners at meetings and different events hosted by the National Teacher of the Year Program.

She will also be honored at the White House.

“On behalf of the State Board, it is my pleasure to congratulate Kat Locke-Jones, our new Maryland Teacher of the Year,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board President. “We are excited to see her continued growth, leadership, and commitment to our children.”

The other finalists for the award include Stephanie Gerhold, Baltimore County; Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County; Jessica I. Nichols, Howard County; Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County; Jeremy Hillyard, Talbot County; and Gabrielle C. Remington, Worcester County.