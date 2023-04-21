Baltimore City Schools add new electric buses to the fleet

BALTIMORE — Taking the bus to school is helping the environment! Friday, Baltimore City Schools added 25 brand new electric buses to its fleet.

“They will serve 350 students starting next school year.”

The big announcement was made at Holabird Academy. It is one of three net zero energy schools in our state and focuses on sustainability.

Students can join the green team whose focus is keeping their school and community clean, as well as learning about the best ways to protect the environment.

Students were so excited about the new buses they came in on their day off.

"I am so excited to know that our city is trying to decrease their carbon footprint,” said one fifth grader from Holabird Academy.

"I joined green team for many reasons, I want to help the earth and I love being outdoors," she continued. We work hard as a team to make our school a more sustainable place and I am proud to be apart of it."

By replacing diesel buses with electric buses city schools will avoid using a little bit over 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel.