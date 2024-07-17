Watch Now
Baltimore City School Police are getting equipped with body cameras

Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 17, 2024

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City School Police could be equipped with body cameras as soon as this month.

The first phase will be piloted for patrol officers, not those in school buildings, although the department's ultimate goal is to equip all members.

During this period the school system plans to conduct a full review process including the sharing of drafts and community feedback.

That's estimated to go on through the rest of 2024.

By January the pilot would expanded to all officers, with full implementation expected by June 2025.

