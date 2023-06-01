Baltimore City Public Schools without A/C will dismiss early on June 2

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools without air conditioning will dismiss early on Friday, June 2.
This is due to the forecasted high temperatures.
The district office and schools with air conditioning will remain open on the regular schedule.
This early dismissal comes 11 days before the end of the school year, as the last day of school is scheduled for June 13.
For a full list of schools without air conditioning and dismissal times, click here.
