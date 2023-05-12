Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City prosecutors secure series of murder convictions

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:27:42-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced a series of recent murder convictions.

Major Kinchen faces 75 years in jail for the January 2021 killing of Breonna Rogers in Druid Hill Park. Sentencing is set for June 30.

Jalonte Davis pleaded guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his brother, Jerron Davis.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on October 18 and could face up to 40 years behind bars.

Aaron Clubb was found guilty for the July 2019 murder of Jaquan Johnson on N. Linwood Avenue.

He now faces life plus 25 years in prison.

Later that same year Antonio Modica was gunned down in the 1900 block of W. Pratt Street.

Nelson McNorton has since pleaded guilty for his role in that shooting. He's already been sentenced to 25 years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices