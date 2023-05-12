Baltimore City prosecutors secure series of murder convictions

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced a series of recent murder convictions.

Major Kinchen faces 75 years in jail for the January 2021 killing of Breonna Rogers in Druid Hill Park. Sentencing is set for June 30.

Jalonte Davis pleaded guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his brother, Jerron Davis.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on October 18 and could face up to 40 years behind bars.

Aaron Clubb was found guilty for the July 2019 murder of Jaquan Johnson on N. Linwood Avenue.

He now faces life plus 25 years in prison.

Later that same year Antonio Modica was gunned down in the 1900 block of W. Pratt Street.

Nelson McNorton has since pleaded guilty for his role in that shooting. He's already been sentenced to 25 years.