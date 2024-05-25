Baltimore City pools reopened for the summer

BALTIMORE — It's summertime!

And as temperatures are heating up, many Baltimore residents are looking to pools to cool off.

On Saturday, city officials kicked off the summer season by reopening Patterson Park Pool, which had been out of commission last summer citing safety concern caused by flood damage.

Patterson Park was just one of three pools closed last year due to maintenance issues. The others include a splash park in Cherry Hill and a pool in Clifton Park that was closed due to a broken motor.

"We could not be more excited to return Patterson Park Pool to the list of open and accessible aquatic facilities for this pool season," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "This pool, like so many others across the city, had not been updated or renovated for decades and was deteriorating in on itself, causing safety concerns for Baltimore's families."

This is all part of Phase I of Patterson Park Pool's renovations. Phase II improvements, which include an upgraded pool house and a brand-new wading pool, are slated for completion in 2025.

The city says that this year, nearly all of the city's aquatic facilities—18 out of a total of 23—will be open and accessible.

The remaining five, Coldstream Aquatic Center, Towanda Aquatic Center, Greater Model Aquatic Center, Walter P. Carter Pool, and City Springs Pool, are only temporarily closed while they undergo their own renovations or necessary repairs.

For information about all of the city pool hours, click here.