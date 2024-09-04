Baltimore City Police launches pilot program offering select members $3k/year for childcare

BALTIMORE — The cost of child care continues to rise, causing parents anxiety and often times leaving them to choose between work or watching their little ones.

Some have professions with not so flexible schedules giving them no choice at all.

One of those jobs is being a police officer.

On Wednesday, Baltimore City's Board of Estimates approved a pilot program for the police department that would provide members with a monthly childcare allowance.

The program is expected to launch in January 2025.

To start off, only 100 members of the Baltimore Police Department will be selected to receive up to $250 per month, totaling $3000 a year to help cover childcare costs.

The program would be available to members with children as old as 12, and those with special needs.

Both sworn and civilian members of the department could qualify.

As the pilot rolls out, the department will review its efficiency, value, and overall validity to determine whether the program becomes permanent.

The move comes after the department said it surveyed its members on how to best handle childcare concerns.

If proven successful, the program could expand to other public safety departments within the city.

The City hopes the program will assist in retaining officers as the department continues to struggle with staffing shortages. Only a handful of other police departments offer a financial benefit for childcare.

“The Baltimore Police Department is proud to begin this pilot program to support our members and ensure that they can have a successful career, while also raising a family,” said Commissioner Richard Worley. “I know first-hand that a career in law enforcement can be demanding on a family and this pilot will help address affordable childcare and accessibility for those who protect and serve our city.”