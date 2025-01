BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2025.

Police say a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in the 5900 block of Daywalt Avenue.

The shooting occurred at 3:10 pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-396-2100.

Citizens can also contact Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.