Baltimore City overpaid thousands of employees in 2022/2021, audit confirms

BALTIMORE — An audit has found that Baltimore City overpaid thousands of its employees - potentially up to 12,775 - which cost the city an estimated $533,550 or more.

It follows up on last year's Inspector General report that also found the overpayment.

The city comptroller's office announced today that an audit was completed on the finance department's retroactive payment process, for fiscal years ending June 2022 and June 2021.

The city made "significant errors in retro payment calculations," due mostly to vacant payroll positions and a suboptimal transition to the Workday payment system.

Comptroller Bill Henry said in a statement:

The errors revealed in the retroactive payment process are deeply troubling and have had a direct, negative impact on our employees AND the City’s bottom line. This situation could have been avoided by a very tangible solution – effectively training our employees. I hope we don’t have to learn this painful lesson again.

The audit department suggests that payroll sets up written guidance for retroactive payments, and better analyze Workday processes to improve the payment system.

The finance department has put forth an action plan.