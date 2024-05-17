Baltimore City officials celebrate National Bike to Work Day

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders celebrated the city's 27th annual Bike to Work day by, you guessed it, riding bikes!

“Bike to Work Day is a great way for the city and our biking partners to celebrate cycling as a healthy commuting option, while promoting public awareness of its sustainability and environmental benefits,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Bike to Work Day events are held annually across the United States to promote cycling as a viable option for commuting to work.

The event also promotes a clean commute by reducing vehicle emissions and improving air quality.

“Maryland is committed to encouraging and expanding safe, healthy and sustainable transportation options,” said Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.

This spring, the city’s dockless vendor Spin introduced a special plan to provide free micro mobility trips for low-income residents.

