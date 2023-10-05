Baltimore City offers free COVID vaccines for uninsured and underinsured residents

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department is offering new COVID-19 vaccines for free to uninsured and underinsured residents.

On Friday, Baltimore residents can walk into BCHD’s immunization clinic on 1200 East Fayette Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get the new vaccine for free. Residents can view BCHD’s weekly vaccination clinic schedule visit here.

If you are not able to leave your home, you can register with BCHD’s Homebound Vaccination Program to schedule an appointment at your house. You can call (443) 984-8650

According to health experts, COVID infection and hospitalization are expected to rise in the colder months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that while the original vaccines played an important role in building our body’s COVID-19 immunity, that immunity is waning as more variants seem to be popping up.

They say that the new vaccine is the only one that offers protection from the current dominant strain.

The Health Department will continue to partner with local schools, churches, senior centers, and community-based non-profits to host COVID-19 clinics.

While BCHD does not yet have vaccines for children, it plans to distribute children’s vaccines as soon as they are available.

To get a free take-home COVID test from any of the designated city locations and their hours in the city, click here.

The federal government is also allowing every U.S. household to place an order to receive four free COVID rapid tests delivered directly to their home.