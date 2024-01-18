Baltimore City issues Code Blue through Monday morning

BALTIMORE — A Code Blue Extreme Cold has been declared in Baltimore City Friday, January 19 through Monday morning, January 22.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore starting tomorrow night, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Acting Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller.

These alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to be 13˚F or below.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported five cold-related death in Baltimore City so far for this Code Blue Extreme Cold Season.

