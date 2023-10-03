BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is handing out 30,000 free Chromebook laptops to underprivileged families.
The computers were acquired through a state grant aimed at helping disadvantaged residents gain internet access.
Free laptops will be given out at various Enoch Pratt Free Library locations.
Appointments are required and can be made by clicking here or by calling 410-396-5430.
In order to obtain a laptop, residents must show ID and proof of City residence. There are also some financial requirements that have to be met, which can be found below.
Households with an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
- $27,180 for a household of 1
- $36,620 for a household of 2
- $46,060 for a household of 3
- $55,500 for a household of 4
- Or, $9,440 more for each additional household member
- Households enrolled in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
Households participating in government assistance programs, such as:
- Child receives free or reduced-price school lunch
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
- Medicaid
- Pell Grant (current award year)
- SNAP (formerly Food Stamps)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- WIC