BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is handing out 30,000 free Chromebook laptops to underprivileged families.

The computers were acquired through a state grant aimed at helping disadvantaged residents gain internet access.

Free laptops will be given out at various Enoch Pratt Free Library locations.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking here or by calling 410-396-5430.

In order to obtain a laptop, residents must show ID and proof of City residence. There are also some financial requirements that have to be met, which can be found below.

