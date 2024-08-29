Watch Now
Baltimore City holds 30 Years of Syringe Exchange ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

BALTIMORE — One service benefiting from the Opioid Restitution funding marks 30 years of helping people struggling with addiction.

As part of Baltimore's Overdose Awareness Day, the health department looked back on the success of its community risk reduction program.

It prevents the spread of infections like HIV and hepatitis by providing clean syringes to people, no questions asked.

Since 1994, the service has helped the HIV transmission rate among drug users drop from 64% to 10%.

It also connects people to addiction counseling and provides Narcan.

To learn more about Baltimore City's Community Risk Reductions services, click here.

