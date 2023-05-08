Baltimore City Health Department announced dashboard to track opioid overdoses

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Health Department announced the launch of a public dashboard to track and report data on opioid overdoses in Baltimore.

The dashboard includes data from 1999 through 2020, the last year for which finalized data is available.

Information on the dashboard derives from several sources including Maryland Department of Health Vital, Open Data Maryland, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC.

In addition to providing data trends, the dashboard also provides information regarding the science of addiction and access to resources, including naloxone training and treatment resources.

