Baltimore City firefighters rescue dog from dumpster

BALTIMORE — When the call came out for a dog in distress in a dumpster at the corner of Kirk and Bonaparte Avenues, Truck 5 answered the call from the Herman Williams, Junior station just a block away.

“Went in, looked down and saw the cutest little dog you could ever seen sitting there shaking,” said Lt. Patrick Murphy,”It was pretty clear that someone had placed her there. There’s no way she could have jumped in there on her own.”

The firefighters returned to the fire house with the undersized German Shepherd—-apparently abandoned by one owner and suddenly lavished with attention by a dozen or more.

“She quickly became a firehouse dog,” said EMT/Firefighter Dylan Patterson, “She got very use to… we’re not a slow house by any means so we’re always going out the door.”

The dog was eventually placed in the care of an animal rescue organization to help nurse it back to health.

Tiffany Lazarus is with a group called Knine Rescue Inc.

“She was fairly emaciated,” said Lazarus, “Probably at least 25 to 30 pounds underweight for her age, and she appears to be a five to six-month-old dog, which she could be older.”

The group also looked for a chip and didn’t find one.

Now, a dog that’s decidedly German, which was found on an Irish holiday seemingly has found a forever home as a fire captain at the house prepares to adopt it, and her name will reflect her good fortune.

“We’re going with Patty being that we found her on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Murphy.