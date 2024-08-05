Baltimore City extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through August 6

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is extending its Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Tuesday August 6, as thousands remain without power from storms over the weekend.

The following Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging and Community Support sites will serve as cooling centers on Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th, from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324

Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

The following Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services sites will serve as cooling centers and sites where residents without power can go to charge their phones (days and hours vary by location):



My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St.

Mon and Tues, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center 620 Fallsway

Mon and Tues, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | Mon and Tues, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | Mon and Tues, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Mon and Tues, 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

The following Housing Authority of Baltimore City sites will serve as cooling centers and sites where residents without power can go to charge their phones on Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:



Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Rd.

Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th St.

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will serve as a community cooling center and a place where residents without power can go to charge their phones on Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church (400 E. Lexington St.) will serve as a community cooling center on Tuesday, August 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit open Pratt Library locationson Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that City residents:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations

Check on older adults and the sick in your community who may need help in the heat

Never leave children alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Ensure that babies are sleeping safely. The risk for sleep-related infant death increases when babies overheat

People should place their infants alone, on their back, in a crib, and with no blankets, pillows, or sheets (a flat sheet covering the crib mattress is fine) No head coverings Co-sleeping (sharing a sleeping surface with a caregiver or another child) is especially dangerous



Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:



Confusion

Nausea

Lightheadedness

High body temperature with cool and clammy skin

Hot, dry, flushed skin

Rapid or slowed heartbeat

To keep pets safe, the Baltimore City Health Department also recommends:



Never leave your pets in a parked car. Keep them safe and leave them at home. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise extremely quickly. Even on a 70-degree day, the inside of a car can rise to a deadly 110 degrees.

Provide ample shade and water. Anytime your pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water.

Limit exercise on hot days. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws, so walk your dog on grass if possible.

Watch for signs of heatstroke. These include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, vomiting, unable to get up, and a deep red or purple tongue. If you see signs of heatstroke, take your pet to a veterinarian immediately.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.

