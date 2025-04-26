Baltimore City elementary school students battle it out in reading competition

BALTIMORE — It’s a battle of a literary kind.

The annual Battle of the Books reading competition was held Friday at Morgan State University. More than 150 fourth- and fifth-grade students from Baltimore City Public Schools showcased their love of reading.

All the students read the same 10 books throughout the school year, and at the competition, they answered questions about what they read.

The schools competed as teams, with the help of their teachers and students from the college’s Department of Teacher Education. The team that gets the most questions right wins.

Most of these eager readers volunteered to read in addition to their classroom work.

“Some of the books aren’t easy,” says Nicole White, librarian, Northwood Elementary School. “So, this means a lot for them to have this opportunity because they’re reading fun books and not only that, they’re showing other people what they’ve learned.”

White says her school’s reading club had a mini Battle of the Books and the top scorers were selected to compete today.

The winner of this year’s Battle of the Books is Hampden Elementary School.