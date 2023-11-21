Baltimore City Council passes inclusionary housing bill for third reader

BALTIMORE — During Monday night's Baltimore City Council meeting, the inclusionary housing bill proposed by city council member Odette Ramos passed for third reader.

The inclusive housing bill requires buildings with at least 20 units that is receiving government subsidies to make 10% of those units for people who are low income.

The city defines that in the bill currently as those making 60% of the median area income or less.

Which comes out to about $53,000 for a family of two or $67,000 for a family of four.

"After nearly two decades of a policy that fell short of the inclusionary housing standards our residents deserve, and with renewed hope, deliberation and preparation, we took a historic step today by lifting the voices of hardworking, taxpaying Baltimoreans who deserve access to affordable housing in all communities," said City Council President Nick Mosby. "Our vote sent a clear message that affordable housing for every Baltimore citizen is the bare minimum, and that any cap on that idea is a nonstarter. Pushing for a citywide program that includes low income residents was an essential part."

The bill will now go through a third reader, if passed, it will head to Mayor Brandon Scott's desk for signature.