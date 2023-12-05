Baltimore City Council failed to adopt resolution condemning Hamas

BALTIMORE — Four council members abstained from voting in favor of the resolution to condemn Hamas, Monday night.

These members were Ryan Dorsey, Kristerfer Burnett, Phylicia Porter and Odette Ramos.

They have since released a joint statement on their decision to abstain on the resolution.

"First and foremost, we unequivocally condemn the actions of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization by numerous countries and international entities. It is essential to emphasize that our condemnation of Hamas should not be misconstrued as a lack of support for the Palenstinian people," the statement reads.

The statement says these council members took issue with the resolution being last minute.

"The concern lies with whether the Baltimore City Council should have suspended the normal procedural rules to allow a last-minute introduction of a resolution."

It also adds the resolution "failed to mention the discrimination against the Islamic community."

This was nearly an exact copy of a resolution that passed four years ago, condemning a terrorist attack that took place in New Zealand.

City Council President Nick Mosby issued the following statement in support of the resolution: