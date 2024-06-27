Baltimore City awards dockless permits to Spin, Lime scooters

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City announced the fifth round of dockless permits for two scooter companies, Lime and Spin.

While Baltimore is welcoming back Lime, Spin will simply be a renewal.

The city says Spin was awarded a renewal based on compliance with city regulations and positive ratings from riders.

Lime is making a return following a two-year period of not being awarded a permit.

City officials say that the final permit was awarded through a competitive application process.

“Baltimore has always been a part of Lime’s long term plans and we are so thrilled and grateful to be given the opportunity to return. We were previously riders’ top choice for shared e-bikes and e-scooters and we have grown a lot as a company since we were last here, so we are confident that Baltimore residents and visitors will be ready to ride with Lime once more. We are preparing to launch and building plans based on our global expertise and local knowledge of the city in order to ensure we can run a safe and tidy program for all Baltimore residents. We look forward to launching soon and to providing Baltimore with a safe, affordable, and sustainable way of getting around once again,” said Erika Duthely, Lime’s Director of Government Relations for the Mid-Atlantic.

The company added that they plan to launch their full fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bikes, and seated e-scooters starting on July 1, 2024.

“We are committed to providing equitable and accessible transportation options for the residents of Baltimore, and shared mobility has become just one of the integral parts of our broader transportation system,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “The city's existing vendor Spin will continue to operate in Baltimore City based on its proven performance record, and in an important step for a greener and more accessible Baltimore, we are excited to announce that Lime is bringing 500 e-bikes to the city and will now be able to offer adaptive vehicle rentals for individuals with disabilities.”