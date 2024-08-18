Baltimore City Assistant Sheriff arrested for DUI in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Baltimore City Assistant Sheriff was arrested in Ocean City Thursday following suspicion of driving under the influence.

Charging documents say that it happened shortly after 2 a.m. when a patrol officer in the area of 53rd Street and Coastal Highway saw a black Ford Explorer speeding in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and zigzagging in and out of its lane.

That driver was identified as 44-year-old Nicholas Blendy.

The document goes on to say that once the officer pulled the car over, they noted "the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage upon Blendy's breath and person," as well as a bloodshot and glassy look in his eyes and slurred speech.

After multiple failed sobriety tests, Blendy admitted to drinking four beers before driving. He was then arrested.

A search inside his car also found an open beer can inside the console compartment.

Ocean City Police say Blendy was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on his recognizance. A court date is scheduled in Worcester County District Court for mid-September.

WMAR has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment and is waiting to hear back.