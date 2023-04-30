Baltimore church hosts first Social Justice Sunday discussion

BALTIMORE — Addressing issues that adversely affect Black communities was the goal of Pennsylvania Avenue A.M.E. Zion Church's first Social Justice Sunday.

A speaker who once served time in prison shared her story.

Her sentence was later commuted. She talked about what it's going to take to reach young people and keep them from a life of violence.

It involves going into the streets.

"And what I've seen in the past is the need to have credible messengers, where they're people that have actually experienced incarceration, experience various aspects in life where they can connect and trust the mentors that come into their life, so they can know that they need to try and find another path and another way than the path that they're on," said speaker Kemba Smith-Pradia.

Along with a keynote speaker, there was also a panel.

