Baltimore Children and Youth Fund launches new online learning program for young people

The Learning Lab hosted its Community Exhibitions on Tuesday, bringing together youth development leaders to share ideas and solutions addressing issues faced by Baltimore's young people.

WATCH: Children and Youth Fund launches new online learning program for young people New online learning program launches for Baltimore youth

The program, part of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund (BCYF), showcased collaborative efforts to support youth development across the city.

"BCYF and its over 100 grantees have created a dynamic citywide experience with 1000 participants, 60 hours of program and a focus on equipping youth and adult leaders with the skills, networks and tools to help them grow into better versions of themselves," a program representative said.

Tuesday's event also marked the launch of B-CREDS, a new online learning program offering training for young people in areas such as financial management and fundraising.

The initiative represents ongoing efforts to invest in Baltimore's youth through educational opportunities and skill development.

