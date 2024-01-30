Baltimore changes outdoor seating rules for restaurants

BALTIMORE — Workers at The Abbey Burger Bistro in Fells Point tore down its outdoor seating on Tuesday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) ordered the restaurant to dismantle the seating, or get hit with a fine. The owner, Marigot Miller, says she's not entirely sure why.

"We went through the permits, we did all the things...and most of our sales when it's nice out are outside. So I am a little afraid for the future since I don't see anybody else taking it down."



- Marigot Miller, Owner, The Abbey Burger Bistro

During Covid, restaurants didn't have to pay for outdoor seating permits but the city is changing the process now.

Miller says she complied with the changes and the City Council verbally approved an agreement to keep her seating, accepted her application, and even told her to buy more materials (which she did), before they ordered her take down the seating.

We reached out to BCDOT and they sent us this statement: