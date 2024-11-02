Watch Now
Baltimore Center Stage cancels performances due to burst pipe

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Center Stage was forced to cancel two shows today due to a burst pipe that significantly damaged its lobby and second floor.

It happened this morning at the theater located at 700 N. Calvert Street. Staff was able to secure valuables and get out of the building safely.

They are currently assessing how soon performances can resume.

'Pride & Prejudice' is the current show at the theater.

Anyone with tickets to today's performances can contact the box office next week to reschedule or get a refund.

'Pride & Prejudice' is expected to run through Sunday, November 10.

