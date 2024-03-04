Baltimore celebrates Peruvian history during 'tall ship' tours

BALTIMORE — An impressive four-masted ship is docked at the Inner Harbor.

And you have a chance to tour it.

The ship is a four-masted barque (a type of sailing ship) that was commissioned in 2016 as Peru's naval training ship. It's 115 feet long, 53.5 feet tall, and sails at the speed of 12 knots.

With 225 officers and trainees onboard, it features symbols of Incan culture - most notably an image of the Incan emperor ("Sapa Inca") Tupac Yupanqui - and a bronze figurehead made by Peruvian sculptor Pilar Martinez Woodman.

Baltimore is one of just two East Coast stops, along with Miami.

The B.A.P. will be here through Tuesday, March 5.

For more information, click here.