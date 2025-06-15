Baltimore celebrates 50th anniversary of Pride Parade with colorful display of unity in Charles Village

Baltimore's Charles Village was transformed into a vibrant celebration of love and unity on Saturday as the city marked the 50th anniversary of its Pride Parade.

This year's celebration, titled "50 Shades of Pride," honored five decades of LGBTQ+ and same-gender-loving advocacy, survival, and joy in Baltimore.

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Charles Street and North Avenue, with community organizations and performers filling the streets with music, color, and expressions of love and solidarity.

"We need to show up, we need to represent, and we need to be one big group together," said Ms. Vita Von Cartier.

"It's a wonderful thing, it's wonderful. Everybody, we love each other, Black, White, different, wonderful," said Bessie Davis.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks, Council President Zeke Cohen, and Dr. S. Raheem served as this year's grand marshals, leading the procession through the streets of Charles Village.

The celebration continued after the parade with a block party featuring a performance by recording artist Lola Brooke.

