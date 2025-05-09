Baltimore catholics celebrate American Pope Leo XIV's historic Vatican appointment

Baltimore Catholics gathered at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen to celebrate a history-making selection at the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, will now lead the world's 1.6 billion Catholics.

We talked with people in Baltimore who were just as excited as the thousands who filled the square earlier Thursday.

Archbishop William Lori says he's had the pleasure of meeting Pope Leo on several occasions.

He says the Chicago native and Villanova grad is a great listener. He believes his American roots are a point of pride.

"He thoroughly understands American culture," says the archbishop.

"He thoroughly understands the challenges and opportunities that the Catholic Church in the United States is facing, and I think he will be a great source of encouragement, and that's also quite legitimately a point of pride that the church of the United States has come of age, that one of our own has become the Holy Father."

The black bunting in mourning of Pope Francis's death was replaced with yellow and white on Thursday in celebration of the new pontiff.

Pope Francis made Leo a cardinal in 2023. At the age of 69, Pope Leo is considered a relatively young pontiff.

Parishioners hope he'll follow in Francis' footsteps of being reform-minded and inclusive.

Tomorrow at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), Leo will celebrate mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel. It will be broadcast live on Vatican media channels.

On Sunday, he will pray the Regina Coeli from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at noon local time (6 a.M. ET).

On Monday, at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), he will meet in the Vatican with journalists.